BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile was arrested after a stabbing in Bloomfield Sunday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to Crestview Drive for a report of an active disturbance. While heading there, officers were notified that a 43-year-old man was suffering from multiple stab wounds and a 17-year-old suspect had fled on foot, police said.

The names of the individuals involved are being protected due to domestic violence and juvenile privacy statutes, according to police.

Once officers arrived on scene, police said the victim was found suffering from multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds to his torso and leg areas. The victim was given immediate medical aid by officers and taken to the hospital, where he is listed as stable, according to police.

Police said the juvenile suspect was located walking north on Crestview Drive and found holding a small kitchen knife. The suspect was arrested on scene for the charge of assault in the first degree, according to police.

Bloomfield police officers will be pursuing juvenile custodial detention via the Juvenile Court System.