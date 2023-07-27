BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department is looking to identify a driver that struck a police cruiser early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious car in the area of 226 East Main St. just after 1:30 a.m. At the scene, officers located the suspect car, a four-door 2020 gray Honda Civic. Two men were sleeping in the two front seats, police said.

When the officers announced their presence, both men woke up, and the driver immediately placed the Civic into drive and fled the scene. While fleeing, the car struck an unoccupied police cruiser, causing minor damage to the car.

The Civic then fled eastbound on East Main St.

Police did not engage in a pursuit, and no officers were injured in the incident.

See a photo of the driver below.

Photo courtesy Bristol police

Police urge anyone who can identify the driver or has information on the investigation to reach out to Officer Follett at (860) 584-3028.