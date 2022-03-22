WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two arrests have been made in connection with a carjacking that happened Tuesday afternoon in West Hartford.

Police received a report of a carjacking in a parking lot on the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old man, reported he had arranged to sell his vehicle to a potential buyer, police said.

According to police, the suspects arrived in a silver BMW. The man went to assist a distressed motorist in the parking lot when one of the suspects allegedly approached him, displayed a handgun and stole his keys, police said.

The suspects, including the distressed motorist, then left the parking lot with the man’s vehicle and the silver BMW, police said, adding it appears as if the distressed motorist acted as a distraction.

A short time later, the man’s vehicle was located occupied in Manchester and police made two arrests.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the West Hartford Police Department and Greater Hartford Auto Theft Task Force.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the tip line at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov or (860) 570-8969.