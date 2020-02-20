Breaking News
Police make 2 arrests in Super 8 Motel homicide case

Police make 2 arrests in Super 8 Motel homicide case

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford Police car_80606

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department revealed on Thursday they have made two arrests in the Super 8 Motel shooting homicide case from January.

According to police, two unidentified adult male suspects were arrested Wednesday night in relation to the shooting. Police say both have been charged with felony murder, criminal attempt robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

RELATED: Hartford PD investigating homicide at Super 8 Motel

Back in January, police say they responded to the Super 8 Motel at 57 West Service Road for a report of an unresponsive person. The victim was inside his own rented room where he was found with trauma to the head and face.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye of Hartford.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Public debate on religious exemption for vaccinated children continues overnight

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Public debate on religious exemption for vaccinated children continues overnight"

News 8 springs into the Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 springs into the Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show in Hartford"

Parents in West Hartford vote to start schools across the state at a later time

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents in West Hartford vote to start schools across the state at a later time"

Hartford school surprised with wagons full of school supplies from Travelers Insurance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford school surprised with wagons full of school supplies from Travelers Insurance"

Hartford boy will go to WrestleMania thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut and WWE

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford boy will go to WrestleMania thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut and WWE"

WEB EXTRA: Wrestler Sheamus talks about working with Make A Wish

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Wrestler Sheamus talks about working with Make A Wish"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss