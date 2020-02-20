Police make 2 arrests in Super 8 Motel homicide case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department revealed on Thursday they have made two arrests in the Super 8 Motel shooting homicide case from January.

According to police, two unidentified adult male suspects were arrested Wednesday night in relation to the shooting. Police say both have been charged with felony murder, criminal attempt robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Back in January, police say they responded to the Super 8 Motel at 57 West Service Road for a report of an unresponsive person. The victim was inside his own rented room where he was found with trauma to the head and face.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye of Hartford.

