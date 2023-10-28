WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wethersfield police have reopened Griswold Rd. following a domestic disturbance in the area on Saturday.

Wethersfield Police received a complaint of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a house on Griswold Rd. at 12:11 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police arrived to find the victim with minor injuries. The victim was treated by Wethersfield Emergency Medical Services.

WPD secured the area and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) was called for assistance. After the arrival of CREST the suspect complied with officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say that there is no threat to the community from this incident.