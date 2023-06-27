EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his estranged wife to death in her East Hartford home, according to police.

On June 18, East Hartford officers responded to a welfare check at 10 Martin Circle and found a 51-year-old woman identified as Andra Elizabeth Valcinord dead inside the home.

Police said Valcinord was a victim of “extreme physical violence.” She had been found with stab wounds to her head, neck, torso and extremities. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

East Hartford detectives have worked tirelessly alongside the Connecticut State Lab, Hartford State’s Attorney Office and other law enforcement agencies to solve the case.

Police said the victim was killed by her estranged husband, 57-year-old Wilkid Valcinord.

The arrest was made through rapid DNA testing provided by the Connecticut Division of Scientific Science. Authorities said the Connecticut Division of Scientific Services was instrumental in the investigation.

Vaclinord has been charged with first-degree murder as a result of the investigation.

East Hartford Police Chief Scott Sansom expressed gratitude to the entire investigative team. “This arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement professionals, and their commitment to bringing closure to the victim’s family,” Sansom said. “We hope that this significant development will provide some solace to the community and serve as a reminder that we will tirelessly pursue justice.”

Vaclinord is currently in police custody and is being held on a $250 million bond. He is set to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.