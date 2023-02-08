Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Hartford police said the shooting victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

The victim was identified as a man in his fifties but his name has not been released.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed the investigation.