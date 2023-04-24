Bristol police are asking for the public’s help to find the pictured vehicle. (Source: Bristol Police Department)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in a Jeep stopped in front of a home and asked a girl to get inside his vehicle on Monday, according to Bristol police.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m., according to police. The girl’s parent reported that the Jeep stopped in the area of Maple Avenue and Nelson’s Field and asked the girl to get in.

The man is described as a white male with chubby cheeks. The family was unable to get the license plate number.

Authorities ask for anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect to contact police.