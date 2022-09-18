HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department.

The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).