MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after he was stabbed outside a Manchester club while trying to break up a fight, according to police.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Ellington, underwent surgery and was released from the hospital by noon Sunday.

The fight happened at about 2 a.m. outside of Elicit Brewing after the victim called for an Uber, according to police. Two men then started fighting the driver.

The victim tried to intervene and was stabbed in the arm, according to officials. The Uber driver then left, and witnesses told police who had been in the fight.

Staff took the victim inside to help control the bleeding. Officers then applied a tourniquet.

Yishay Brooks, a 26-year-old from Windsor, tried to start a vehicle, fought with officers when they tried to remove him from it and was tased, according to police. The other man in the fight, 26-year-old Malik Simmons, of Vernon, obeyed police orders.

They’ve admitted to the fight, but both deny stabbing the victim, according to police, who have not identified the stabber.

Brooks and Simmons have been charged with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police. They are being held on $25,000 bonds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeremy Curtis at (860) 643-3302.