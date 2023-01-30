MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police found a gun on a high school student when they arrested him Monday in the Manchester High School parking lot, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody in connection to a “serious assault” that happened Friday night, according to police. When approached, the teen resisted arrest.

Police then discovered that he had loaded Glock 26 9mm gun that had been stolen out of Georgia in June.

He has been charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, possessing a weapon on school grounds and second-degree reckless endangerment among other charges.