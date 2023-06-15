MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man has been charged with second-degree harassment for allegedly posting a threat directed at Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

Sean Palla, 36, turned himself in on Wednesday and was released on a $1,500 bond, according to Connecticut State Police.

He’s accused of posting the message “Hey@govnedlamont you are DEAD! Along with @senchrismurphy #ICANTLETMESEEDDOWN.” on May 24 on Instagram under the username t0psecretalien, according to Connecticut State Police.

When questioned by state police, Palla allegedly said that he’s posted several comments on political leaders’ pages because he was frustrated with the government, and made the threat to get attention from them. He told state police that he meant that Lamont is “brain dead,” and didn’t intend to hurt him.