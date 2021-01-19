Police back at Farmington property in connection to search for Jennifer Farber Dulos

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police Western Major Crimes are conducting an investigation in Farmington Tuesday morning, News 8 confirms.

Investigators are at 80 Mountain Spring Road, which was previously investigated in connection to the search for missing mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who has been missing since May 2019. Now, police are back on the property Tuesday for “investigative purposes, following up on old leads.”

Farmington police are on the scene blocking entry to the home and guarding the street.

Several properties on the Farmington/Avon town line have already been part of the search for Jennifer; Fotis Dulos had been contracted to do work on homes in the area through his company, Fore Group.

Dulos is Jennifer’s estranged husband and prime suspect in her disappearance.

It was January last year that Fotis Dulos took his life while facing murder charges. #HappeningNow: police are back at 80 Mountain Spring Road, Farmington, a home that was owned by Dulos’ Fore Group. They say they are following up on old leads. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/KO8qWYy2Xh — Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) January 19, 2021

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.