Man killed in Hartford rollover crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man is dead after his car struck a curb and rolled over in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that at around 3 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to 21 Edgewood Street for a rollover crash.

According to police, the car struck a curb, crashed through a fence and then rolled over once onto its roof, before coming to a final rest in the front yard of an apartment building.

Police say that speed appears to a factor in the crash but the cause remains under investigation.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.