Police identify suspect in Bloomfield double homicide, ask for public assistance in search

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield police on Monday announced they are searching for the suspect in a double homicide, and say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous

Police identified the suspect as Russell Smith, 44 of Windsor. Smith has been charged with two counts of murder set at a $5 million bond.

Photo: Bloomfield Police

According to officers, the suspect may be driving a 2014 White Acura RLX.

Photo: Bloomfield Police

Photo: Bloomfield Police

The victims were identified as 43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford. The two victims are brothers.

According to police, the two homicide victims were customers at Elizabeth’s Bar & Restaurant at 772 Park Ave. They engaged in a “verbal dispute” with another person in the bar. It led to the parking lot where shots were fired just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two male victims, both in their 40s, in the parking lot. One was shot in the head, the other in the chest.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“I want our residents to know that Bloomfield is a safe place,” Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown said at a press conference held Saturday afternoon.

WEB EXTRA: Bloomfield’s Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown and Bloomfield PD give latest details on shooting incident that killed two brothers. And community leaders and the victims’ family speak about their loss.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and sifting through surveillance footage as part of the investigation. The plaza is back open to businesses.

The sister of the two victims is calling for an end to gun violence across Connecticut and the country.

“I’m angry, but you would never get my hate…and I will forgive, but it’s going to be very hard,” she said.

“We can’t bring them back, but we can stop this, one step at a time,” she added.

Anyone with information should call Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.