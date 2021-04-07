Police investigation of bomb threat forces Westfarms Mall to close early

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. Conn. (WTNH) — A police investigation forced Westfarms Mall in West Hartford to close early Wednesday evening.

Police were called to investigate a reported bomb threat at the mall at 6:21 p.m.

West Hartford police and fire along with Farmington police responded to the scene. Officers searched the mall, but nothing suspicious was located.

Police cruisers were seen blocking off all entrances. Police were at the scene for nearly two hours but have since left.

Roads around the mall were temporarily blocked off for the investigation but have since reopened.

Police will continue to investigate the nature of the original complaint.