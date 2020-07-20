3 hospitalized following East Hartford shooting on East River Drive

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A police presence has been spotted in East Harford early Monday morning.

Police say three victims were shot and sent to the hospital following an overnight shooting on East River Drive in the parking lot of American Eagle near the boat launch. Police also say a large crowd gathered overnight that may have reached 1,000 people.

#Breaking overnight: #EastHartford Police say 3 victims were sent to the hospital in an overnight shooting off East River Drive in the parking lot of American Eagle, right next to the boat launch. They say a large crowd was gathered (some 1k people). No arrests/suspect info yet. pic.twitter.com/OLyssz3iTs — Samaia Hernandez (@samaiahernandez) July 20, 2020

Police appear to be talking to witnesses. Suspects have not been identified and no arrests have been made as of yet.

