Police pursue driver from South Windsor to East Windsor

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 11:54 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 11:55 AM EDT

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials say a driver led police on a pursuit through South Windsor and into East Windsor on Thursday.

According to authorities, the pursuit was along Route 5 before ending on School Street.

It is not known what led up to the chase.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

