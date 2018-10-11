Police pursue driver from South Windsor to East Windsor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials say a driver led police on a pursuit through South Windsor and into East Windsor on Thursday.

According to authorities, the pursuit was along Route 5 before ending on School Street.

It is not known what led up to the chase.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.