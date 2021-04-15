Police say car theft suspect fires shot at officers in East Hartford, escapes

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into cars fired a gunshot at East Hartford police officers and managed to escape.

No one was injured in the confrontation in East Hartford shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers responded to a report of two young men trying to break into vehicles and saw the suspects walking away. Officials say the officers ordered the suspects to stop, but the two men ran away and one of them fired a handgun at the officers.

The officers did not return fire. Police tried to track the suspect with a dog, but they got away.