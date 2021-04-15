Police say car theft suspect fires shot at officers in East Hartford, escapes

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into cars fired a gunshot at East Hartford police officers and managed to escape.

No one was injured in the confrontation in East Hartford shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers responded to a report of two young men trying to break into vehicles and saw the suspects walking away. Officials say the officers ordered the suspects to stop, but the two men ran away and one of them fired a handgun at the officers.

The officers did not return fire. Police tried to track the suspect with a dog, but they got away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Confidential email from University of Hartford president shows up in zoom classroom

News /

‘We make the difference’: Local police departments looking for recruits hold career fair at Dunkin Donuts Park

News /

Plainville firefighters, police respond to structure fire on East Main Street

News /

Police out in full force after overnight shooting marks Hartford’s third homicide of the week

News /

Hartford Public Schools, Saint Francis Hospital to hold pop-up COVID vaccine clinic for students Thursday

News /

'He cared about people': Family, community hold prayer vigil for 16-year-old shot and killed in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss