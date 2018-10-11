Police search for 21-year-old man missing from East Hartford

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nemar Alexander (East Hartford Police)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are searching for a 21-year-old man who went missing from East Hartford last week.

East Hartford police are asking for the public's help in finding Nemar Alexander, who was last seen on Saturday, October 6th.

Alexander is described as a 5'8" tall, black male, with a slender build. He may be driving a blue 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, with a Connecticut license plate AM78071.

According to police, Alexander is not considered a risk to himself or others. Officers are looking to verify his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexander is urged to contact investigators at 860-291-7545 or the East Hartford Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.