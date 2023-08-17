NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a 7-Eleven Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the robbery around 11:03 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 461 New Britain Ave. Police say a man entered the store, jumped over the counter, displayed a gun, and pointed it at the clerk.

The suspect then removed an unknown amount of money from the register, left the store, and fled the scene in a white-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police describe the suspect as being a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, white sneakers, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.