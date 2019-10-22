Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide arrested in Hartford

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– A man who was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a Windsor Locks apartment Tuesday morning has turned himself in to Hartford police.

Police say that a homicide investigation is underway at 131 Old Country Road after officers responded to a shooting there at around 10:50 a.m. and found a 35-year-old man dead on scene.

According to police, the person who resides in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, Antwon Barnes, is also the suspect in the shooting.

(WTNH/ Kevin Frederick)

Barnes fled the scene in a 1988 green Pathfinder and was considered to be armed and dangerous. However, he has since turned himself in in Hartford and was arrested.

“It’s fortunate for all of us that it ended this way,” said Hartford Lt. Paul Cherniack.

Police also said that Barnes’ child is safe at school and aware of the situation.

There are no further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide"

CT State Police say ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport has been resolved

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police say ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport has been resolved"

Police investigating car crashing into East Hartford home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating car crashing into East Hartford home"

Newington residents to host rally against roundabout near CCSU

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington residents to host rally against roundabout near CCSU"

West Hartford students deliver donations in Red Wagon Trek

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford students deliver donations in Red Wagon Trek"

4 CT teachers receive Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "4 CT teachers receive Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss