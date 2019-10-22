Man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide arrested in Hartford

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– A man who was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another man in a Windsor Locks apartment Tuesday morning has turned himself in to Hartford police.

Police say that a homicide investigation is underway at 131 Old Country Road after officers responded to a shooting there at around 10:50 a.m. and found a 35-year-old man dead on scene.

According to police, the person who resides in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, Antwon Barnes, is also the suspect in the shooting.

(WTNH/ Kevin Frederick)

Barnes fled the scene in a 1988 green Pathfinder and was considered to be armed and dangerous. However, he has since turned himself in in Hartford and was arrested.

Person of interest in Windsor Locks homicide in custody at the HPD. POI approached a detective and officer in front of the public safety complex and identified himself, surrendered peacefully. We will be working with our partners at WLPD. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 22, 2019

“It’s fortunate for all of us that it ended this way,” said Hartford Lt. Paul Cherniack.

Police also said that Barnes’ child is safe at school and aware of the situation.

There are no further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation at this time.