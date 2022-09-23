MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured in a hit-and-run while directing traffic Friday afternoon in Manchester.

Police said the officer was directing traffic near Main and Charter Oak streets around 1 p.m. when they were struck.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers are looking for the suspect and vehicle. Any witnesses are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

The right turn lane from South Main Street onto Charter Oak Street is closed.