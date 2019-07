WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are looking for someone that tagged the turf at Hall High School a week ago.

Grafitti was found on one of the fields last week. Police think the suspect was a student at Hall’s rival school, Conard since the letters “CHS” were sprayed on the field.

No arrests have been made.

