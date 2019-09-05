Dog abandoned outside East Windsor business

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the person who abandoned a dog in East Windsor on Thursday.

Officers say they responded to American Mulch and Stone on Main Street after the owner reported that a dog had been abandoned on his property.

A brown and white pit bull mix was then found tied to a thin flexible wire on the property.

The dog was wearing a hot pink fabric harness with a faded pink leash attached to it.

The pit bull is currently at an animal shelter but officers are asking anyone who knows the owner to contact them at 860-292-8240.