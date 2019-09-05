1  of  2
Breaking News
State Police: Troconis is planning to turn herself in to police $50K rewards offered in New Haven shootings that injured 2 children
Live Now
18th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony is live now in Westport
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Dog abandoned outside East Windsor business

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the person who abandoned a dog in East Windsor on Thursday.

Officers say they responded to American Mulch and Stone on Main Street after the owner reported that a dog had been abandoned on his property.

A brown and white pit bull mix was then found tied to a thin flexible wire on the property.

The dog was wearing a hot pink fabric harness with a faded pink leash attached to it.

The pit bull is currently at an animal shelter but officers are asking anyone who knows the owner to contact them at 860-292-8240.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss