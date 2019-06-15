Hartford

Police search for possible drowning victim in Connecticut River

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 05:13 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 05:23 PM EDT

(WTNH) - DEEP and the East Hartford police are investigating a possible drowning in the Connecticut River between Hartford and East Hartford Saturday afternoon, East Hartford Police told News 8.

Police said several people were in a boat near a trestle bridge when a man jumped off of the boat to swim, but got caught in a current.

The passengers on the boat threw him flotation devices but the current was too strong and did not reach the victim. The passengers told police he then went under and did not resurface.

East Hartford police and fire have boats and dive teams in the water to search for the victim. Hartford PD, the regional dive team CREST, and State Police are involved with the search as well.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

