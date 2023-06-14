SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are looking to identify the suspect of an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday night.

Police responded to the Mobil Gas Station at 1896 Meriden Waterbury Tpke. for an armed robbery around 11 p.m.

According to police, the store’s clerk reported that a black man entered the store wearing a black puffy coat, dark pants, white sneakers, and a mask.

After using the bathroom, the clerk said the man pointed a Glock-style pistol at him, threw over a garbage bag, and demanded money from the register. Police said the clerk handed over the entire cash register drawer, which contained between $1,500 and $1,800.

Although Southington and Cheshire police searched the area, they could not locate the man. Officers tracked the suspect’s movements and are working to learn more information.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to reach out to Southington police at (860) 378-1667 or contact investigative officer Detective Adam Tillotson at ATillotson@southingtonpolice.org.