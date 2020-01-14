Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Rocky Hill hotel

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Rocky Hill hotel at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police say that at around 2:11 a.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express, at 20 Waterchase Drive, for the report of an armed robbery.

An investigation revealed that the front desk clerk had been robbed by a man who was holding what appeared to be a black revolver with a black grip in his right hand.

Police describe the suspect as a 6 foot tall man with a thin build, who is about 35-40-years-old.

The suspect was seen wearing a navy blue colored hooded sweatshirt, with the Patriots emblem across the front upper portion, and light blue jeans. He also had light colored footwear, black thick rimmed glasses and light shadowy facial hair.

There are no reports of any injuries in the robbery and the amount of money taken was not released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact detectives at (860) 258-2050.