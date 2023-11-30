NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for four suspects who they say were involved in an armed robbery of an Amazon truck Wednesday in New Haven.

Police said officers responded to a report of a robbery around 1:08 p.m. in the area of Whitney Avenue and Liden Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with an Amazon truck driver who said that his truck was robbed.

Four suspects approached the driver while he was unloading the truck and demanded that he get back into the vehicle. Police said two of the suspects had guns during the incident and that one of the suspects pointed their gun at the driver.

All four suspects then fled the scene. The driver did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Police then canvassed the area for the suspects and the fleeing vehicle but neither have been located at time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.