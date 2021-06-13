Police search for suspects after carjacking incident in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford Police are searching for suspects involved in a carjacking incident at Shell Gas Station Friday night.

At 10:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station at 2512 Albany Avenue for the report of a carjacking.

Police say two victims reported going to the gas station where they were approached by two suspects that displayed handguns, demanding their vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle, a 2020 white Jeep Wrangler, CT registration AY62708, was driven away by the two suspects, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who sees the vehicle or may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact West Hartford Police.

