WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for suspects they say were involved in an armed robbery Wednesday night at an auto parts store in Wethersfield.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 10:19 p.m. at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Silas Deane Highway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that two people entered the store wearing dark-colored clothing and masks, took an undisclosed amount of money and items and then fled the store.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Lieutenant Gustavo Rodriguez at (860) 721-2900 Ext. 2965.

Stay with News 8 for updates.