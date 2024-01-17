NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for two suspects who were involved in a robbery at a store Sunday morning in Newington, according to police.

Officers who were patrolling the area found two broken front window panes just before 2 a.m. at the New England Audio and Tinting, located at 2441 Berlin Turnpike.

An investigation showed that a vehicle had crashed into the store just before 11 p.m. Saturday and broke the window. The two people who were in the vehicle then went into the store several times and stole stereo equipment.

The first suspect is described as being a white man with a black and gray bear wearing a camouflage hat and black sweatshirt. The second suspect is described as wearing a black ski mask, a yellow traffic vest, khaki pants and blue and white shoes.

Stay with News 8 for updates.