HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) The Southington Police Department are searching for a woman they say shoplifted from TJ Maxx.

SPD is currently investigating a retail theft that happened on March 26, at the TJ Maxx located at 875 Queen Street.

According to police, the female suspect shoplifted a total of $620 in items from the store.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video while in TJ Maxx.

SPD is asking if anyone has any information on the suspect, to contact Officer Schlitten #453 via telephone at (860) 621-0101, or email at sschlitten@southingtonpolice.org.

All tips can remain anonymous.