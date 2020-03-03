Police searching for man accused of hit-and-run that left 2 judicial marshals injured

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are still trying to track down a driver they say ran down two judicial marshals with his car and then took off. Both of the officials are currently in the hospital.

One of the marshals is in critical condition. The other’s condition is not known.

The search for the suspect is now spanning two states. Police are looking for 42-year-old Jose Lopez. Investigators say just before noon at the superior court in Manchester. State police say Lopez was in court about to face a judge on just a shoplifting charge and something happened after his court appearance.

Marshals went to detain him and he ran out the door into the parking lot, jumped into the car and chased him.

“He was fleeing outside the courthouse. We are still looking into the incident that did occur in there. We do know that the two marshals did exit the courthouse in an attempt to detain him, keep him from fleeing the scene,” Trooper Christine Jeltema, Connecticut State Police.

The trooper tells us that’s when he ran two of them down with his car. All of it was caught on security cameras that police are now reviewing. They say Lopez was driving a white Sedan with Massachusetts plates. They’re searching the Greater Hartford area and Springfield area too.

Right now if you see Lopez, do not approach him, just call police.