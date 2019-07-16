Police searching for suspect in Bristol armed robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of an international grocery story: Mi Tierra Multiservices located at 178 Main Street in Bristol.

On July 15th at around 6:00 p.m., a male walked in to the store and robbed the clerk at knife point. No injuries were reported, however, the suspect did get away with an undetermined amount of cash.

(Photo: Bristol Police Department)

(Photo: Bristol Police Department)

(Photo: Bristol Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer, Daniel Perkins #228, at the Bristol Police Department: 860-584-3011.