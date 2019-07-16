Police searching for suspect in Bristol armed robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of an international grocery story: Mi Tierra Multiservices located at 178 Main Street in Bristol.
On July 15th at around 6:00 p.m., a male walked in to the store and robbed the clerk at knife point. No injuries were reported, however, the suspect did get away with an undetermined amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer, Daniel Perkins #228, at the Bristol Police Department: 860-584-3011.