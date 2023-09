EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police are looking for a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle on I-84 in East Hartford Sunday morning.

Troop H received a report of the stolen vehicle at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed near Exit 58 and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect is believed to have previously broken into a State Police cruiser.

This investigation is still ongoing. Troop H reports that the scene is now clear and the area is safe for the public.