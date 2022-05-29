HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police is seeking assistance from the public after responding to a serious crash in Hartford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This accident occurred on Interstate 91 southbound around 1:30 a.m., according to the accident report. A single Pontiac was driving in the center lane of three when it suddenly swerved into the right lane and continued to travel until it struck the metal beam guard rail on the shoulder.

The impact caused the Pontiac to travel back into the lanes. It traveled across all lanes and came to an uncontrolled rest in the left lane.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Nigel Julien of Bloomfield, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. There is no further information about his status at this time.

There was also a single passenger in the car. This person has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Sylvester of East Hartford. He was transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The vehicle was towed due to severe damage from the crash.

If anyone witnessed this crash, CSP is urging people to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.