Police seeking driver in bicycle hit-and-run in Glastonbury

by: Teresa Pellicano

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist sustained injuries in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in Glastonbury.

Police report that the bicyclist was traveling on New London Turnpike near the Rt. 17 entrance at about 5:30am Thursday when she was struck by a silver Ford F-150.

The rider was thrown from her bike and sustained minor injuries.

She told police that the truck was operated by a white male who left the scene traveling southbound on Rt. 17.

Anyone who may have information about the accident is asked to contact Officer Reynolds at 860-633-8301, reference case #1900017151.

