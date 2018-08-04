Police seize 50 pounds of weed and marijuana infused candy from Windsor Locks FedEx

Police seized 50 pounds of marijuana and marijuana-infused candy from a FedEx shipping facility in Windsor Locks.

The street value of all of the drugs is about $25,000. Police said some of the packages were labeled as "eye candy," and made to look like normal candy.

Workers at the facility found them on Friday morning, in some boxes they noticed were damaged. Police said those boxes were shipped from the west coast to an address in central Connecticut.

The bags were not yet packaged to be sold on the street. Police were concerned they could have found their way into children's hands.

"What concerned us was there were about 150 smaller bags which resembled a candy like you might buy at a store and because it's a colorful bag, it's small, it's easily transportable, it reminded us of what kids could encounter and they may become attracted to that -- that is our concern at this point."

Police said FedEx workers also found dozens of hypodermic needles loaded with a brown liquid substance that they think is a derivative of cannabis. All of those boxes and packages were turned over to police.

No arrests have yet been made.