FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Farmington police are investigating a stained rug found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer, who believes the item may be connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Police said its investigation into the rug is in its infancy stages, and that Major Crimes is assisting in the investigation.

Investigators have not said there is any connection between the rug and the Dulos case.

