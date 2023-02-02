SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Southington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to rob two Marion convenience stores Thursday, according to police.

Kyle Witkowski has been charged with first and second-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace and for using drug paraphernalia. He has been given a $60,000 cash/surety bond.

Officers first learned of the attempted robberies at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday when the Go Happy Mart on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike called police to say that Witkowski had entered the store and told a clerk that he had a gun and was robbing them, according to police. He demanded $200, and then went outside when the employee told him to step out so that they could bring him the money. An employee then locked the door.

After Witkowski eventually drove away, employees gave police a description of the taxi he was in, according to officials. Then, shortly later, police heard that Witkowski had tried to rob the Fleet Gas on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.

Witkowski had demanded money from a clerk, and after the clerk said there wasn’t any money in the register, Witkowski said he had a gun, according to police. The employee asked to see the gun, which Witkowski refused, and then gave him $20. Witkowski left the store and went into a taxi.

Witkowski was arrested after police pulled the taxi over. The driver told police that he’d asked Witkowski questions after he started acting suspiciously, but that Witkowski denied he’d committed any crimes. He had paid the cab driver with the $20 he stole from the Fleet Gas robbery.