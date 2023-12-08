BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash report shows that speed was a factor in a Thanksgiving night crash in Bristol that left two people from New York dead and their three children seriously injured.

Toby Cohen, 41, and Brooke Cohen, 37, of Scarsdale, New York, were killed when their SUV veered off Stevens Street near the Bristol-Farmington line, struck a sign and hit multiple trees, according to Bristol police.

A report released Friday showed that Toby Cohen, who was driving, “exceeded the speed limit” at the time of the crash.

Their three children, who range in age from 2 to 6, were taken to Connecticut Children’s, with one needing to be airlifted by LIFE STAR. As of Friday, two remain in fair condition, and a third is in good condition.

Bristol police previously asked anyone living on Morea Road with home surveillance footage of the vehicle before the crash to contact Officer Andrew McKirryher at 860 584-3033 or andrewmckirryher@bristolct.gov.