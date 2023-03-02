Connecticut State Police said the pictured items had been stolen and sold at Smokey’s in Hartford. (Source: Connecticut State Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police investigators seized $3,000 in stolen merchandise from a Hartford convenience store on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Smokey’s, located on Main Street, had bought items that had been stolen from CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Stop and Shop and other nearby stores, according to state police. It then sold the stolen goods from its own shelves.

The owner, 55-year-old Kashif M. Khalifa of Toland, and an employee, 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati of New Haven, have been charged in connection to the crime.

Kashif Khalifa and Homesh Pulipati (Source: Connecticut State Police)

CVS initially reported to police that employees thought “a significant amount” of stolen products were being resold at Smokey’s, according to state police.

Khalifa has been charged with accessory to organized retail theft. Pulipati was charged with accessory to organized retail theft and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny. They have both been released on $5,000 non-surety bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

A picture posted by Connecticut State Police of the stolen items includes shampoo, batteries, Tylenol, boxes of condoms and watches.