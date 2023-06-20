BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire that occurred at a commercial building in Bloomfield early Monday morning is suspected to be arson, according to police.

Bloomfield patrol officers responded to 195 West Newbury Road at 2:47 a.m. upon the report of a fire.

Police said the building was unoccupied and the blaze was extinguished by fire crews but it suffered severe structural damage.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating the blaze with the assistance of the Office of State Fire Marshal, Drug Enforcement Administration, state’s attorney, Connecticut State Police and the Department of Consumer Protection.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Det. James Thurston j.thurston@bloomfieldpolice.org.