BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A slew of thefts on Wednesday in Berlin, Bloomfield, East Granby, Farmington and Windsor may be connected, according to police.

In each case, the suspects went after ATMs in gas stations and liquor stores.

Police told News 8 that it started at about 2 a.m. in Farmington, before hitting a business in Windsor at 3 a.m., and then Bloomfield.

Bloomfield police said that the Waypoint Spirits on Woodward Avenue was broken into at about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday when three people smashed glass to get in, tried to get into the cash box and then left with liquor when they weren’t able to access the money.

The suspects have been described as wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts, light-colored pants, sneakers, black face masks and gloves.

In another case in East Granby, Connecticut State Police who were at Bradley International Airport responded to an alarm that went off up the street.

“Every customer that walks in asked me what happened,” said George Castro, who owns Liquor Cabinet.

Thieves smashed the door to the family run business. When Castro showed up to work, the counter was trashed, the register was on the ground and the cash drawer was stolen. Cigarettes and alcohol were all over the floor.

Castro hopes something is done.

“It’s not only the product that they take, but the damage that they do — the computers, the drawers, the doors, you name it,” he said.

Details about the other, potentially connected thefts were not immediately available.