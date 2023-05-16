HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are enforcing a new checkpoint that may help reduce the number of OUI (operating under the influence) incidents.

Tuesday, the Hartford Police Department’s traffic division announced they will begin an Operating Under the Influence (OUI) enforcement checkpoint on Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m., in the area of 72 Vine St.

The checkpoint is a part of the Hartford Police’s ongoing OUI enforcement program, supervised by the Hartford Police Department Traffic Division.

It is funded through a grant from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation OUI Enforcement Program.

