HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A police Trooper was injured after a vehicle struck their cruiser while at another traffic stop on I-84, report state police.

A Trooper had arrived on I-84 East, near Exit 50 in Hartford, to assist another Trooper with a previous incident. The Trooper was still in the vehicle when they were struck in the rear of the cruiser by an unknown vehicle.

The Trooper was transported to an area hospital to have their injuries treated. Connecticut State Police will release more information as it comes in. Check back with News8 for updates.