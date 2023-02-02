HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple crews are responding to an underground fire and manhole “explosion” in Hartford Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford Police.

The fire is in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street.

Farmington Avenue is closed from Sigourney Street to Forest Street, and Laurel Street is shut down from Niles Street to Hawthorn Street due to the investigation.

A spokesperson for Eversource said they also have a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.