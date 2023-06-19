WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching using bloodhounds and drones to search for a missing 80-year-old man in Windsor, authorities said.

Windsor police said officers responded to a home on Becker Circle for the report of a missing person at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night. The missing person was identified as Earl Wright, 80, of Windsor. Police said Wright was recently been diagnosed with dementia.

Police describe Wright as a Black male who is 5’9” and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey zip-up hoodie and jeans, according to police.

Wright last left his home on foot at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Police bloodhounds and drones are being used to search for Wright. Wright has been classified as a missing person and as a silver alert.

Authorities said a reverse 911 has been sent out to residents in the local area.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.